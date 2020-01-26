Home States Andhra Pradesh

After 4-month gap, Bhavani Island set to reopen today

Permission granted for operation of five tourist boats between Berm Park and island initially

Published: 26th January 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Boats seen anchored at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Boating services, which were stopped at Bhavani Island almost four months ago following the Royal Vasistha boat tragedy in East Godavari district and floods in River Krishna, are likely to resume from Sunday. They were supposed to begin from January 25, which incidentally happens to be the National Tourism Day, as the same was recently announced by Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.
Speaking to TNIE, AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) divisional manager Ch Srinivas Rao said the boating services will be made operational from Sunday. 

“The port authorities have cleared the decks for operation of five boats between Berm Park and Bhavani Island. One of them is a 10+2 seater, two 3+1 and two more of 1+1 capacity. It will take a while for the passenger boats to become functional as the navigation system and other specifications are yet to be installed in them. After that, requests for no-objection certificate will be made to the port authorities.”
“Maze garden and recreational equipment for kids are also ready. The resorts at the island have begun accepting online bookings. Bhavani Island was abandoned four months ago and our staff had a difficult time in clearing up the bushes and mud,” the official added.

Officials said the corporation lost a good amount of revenue as the Bhavani Island was closed. The APTDC generated a revenue of `3.45 lakh on last year’s Sankranti day alone. This year, it has missed out on peak seasons, including the holy month of Kartika during which ‘vanabhojanams’ are organised.
Meanwhile, tourists are unhappy over the unavailability of boating services even after four months. Upender Reddy from Hyderabad, who is visiting Vijayawada with his wife and two kids, wanted to spend a day by the river. “This is our first visit to Punnami Ghat and we planned for a boat ride to Bhavani Island, but we are disappointed to know that boating is yet to resume,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhavani Island
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp