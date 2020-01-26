Man held for possessing restricted nitrazepam drug

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An instance of illegal sale and procurement of restricted drugs in the city has once again come to light with the officials of Drug Control Administration (DCA) arresting a person on Friday night, for possessing nitrazepam tablets, a restricted medicine that should be used for short-term treatment of insomnia only when it is severe.

Based on a tip-off, a team comprising officials of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and DCA, laid a trap and took the accused, Chintala Suresh, into custody at Kanaka Durga Varadhi near Krishna Lanka.

Upon verifying, the officials found habit-forming nitrazepam drug in his possession. “Nitrazepam is a restricted drug and retailers cannot sell it without a doctor’s prescription. However, a few are selling them without doing the needful and at higher prices,” said DCA additional director K Raja Bhanu.

When asked about the ill effects of the drug, Bhanu said nitrazepam tablet is hypnotic and sedative, which is used only to treat severe sleep disorder.

“This medicine increases the risk of habit-forming tendencies if taken for a long duration or at larger doses and also causes severe dizziness, severe unsteadiness and severe uncontrolled body movements. The side effects also include central nervous system depression, including somnolence, depressed mood, fatigue, ataxia, headache, vertigo, impairment of memory, decreased physical performance, numbed emotions, reduced alertness and muscle weakness,” he said.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to selling the restricted drug to youngsters and medical shops. The accused said he purchased the drug from various distributors in Guntur and supplying it to college students in Vijayawada, Guntur and other parts. “Since nitrazepam also works like other addictive drugs, it is commonly used by anti-social elements, rickshaw pullers and ganja peddlers. We are going to inspect all medical shops in the city to ensure that drug is not sold without prescriptions,” the official added.