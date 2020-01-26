Home States Andhra Pradesh

PAC reviews passenger amenities at railway station

The passengers’ amenities committee (PAC) visited Guntur railway station to check facilities providing by railways to the commuters.

Published: 26th January 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The passengers’ amenities committee (PAC) visited Guntur railway station to check facilities providing by railways to the commuters. They will proceed to Tenali on Sunday night and Sattenapalli on Monday.The committee has inspected 161 railway stations in eight out of 16 railway zones in the country. 
They submit a report to the Railway Board after personally examining the facilities providing to commuters in the railways stations and taking feedback of the commuters by interacting with them at different railway stations.

The team led by Venkata Ramani of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Surinder Bhagat (Jammu and Kashmir), Reshma Hussain (Rajasthan), JL Nagvani (Maharashtra), MN Sunder (Tamil Nadu) and GS Sethi (Jharkhand) will interact with the people.

Venkata Ramani assured the passengers that a road over bridge (ROB) will be constructed in Guntur post submission of the report to Railway Board. He said that the Centre is prioritising cleanliness of ticket counters, rest rooms, platforms and toilets in all railway stations under Swachh Bharat programme, adding, that the government is implementing new technologies to provide better facilities to commuters. 

“The committee is collecting information through interaction with passengers and the same will be submitted to the Railway Board for further action. I urge the railway passengers’ associations to submit their representations to the committee who in turn will forward it to the Railway Board,” Ramani said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
railway stations
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp