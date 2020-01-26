PAC reviews passenger amenities at railway station

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The passengers’ amenities committee (PAC) visited Guntur railway station to check facilities providing by railways to the commuters. They will proceed to Tenali on Sunday night and Sattenapalli on Monday.The committee has inspected 161 railway stations in eight out of 16 railway zones in the country.

They submit a report to the Railway Board after personally examining the facilities providing to commuters in the railways stations and taking feedback of the commuters by interacting with them at different railway stations.

The team led by Venkata Ramani of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Surinder Bhagat (Jammu and Kashmir), Reshma Hussain (Rajasthan), JL Nagvani (Maharashtra), MN Sunder (Tamil Nadu) and GS Sethi (Jharkhand) will interact with the people.

Venkata Ramani assured the passengers that a road over bridge (ROB) will be constructed in Guntur post submission of the report to Railway Board. He said that the Centre is prioritising cleanliness of ticket counters, rest rooms, platforms and toilets in all railway stations under Swachh Bharat programme, adding, that the government is implementing new technologies to provide better facilities to commuters.

“The committee is collecting information through interaction with passengers and the same will be submitted to the Railway Board for further action. I urge the railway passengers’ associations to submit their representations to the committee who in turn will forward it to the Railway Board,” Ramani said.