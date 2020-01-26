Home States Andhra Pradesh

Protests continue in Port City against TD stand on three capitals

Tourism Minister leads rally, demands resignation of four Vizag TDP MLAs

Published: 26th January 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  YSRC leaders and workers took out a motorcycle rally, led by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi, here on Saturday. The rally passed through main throughfares with the YSRC workers raising slogans in support of executive capital in Visakhapatnam and denouncing the TDP and its leaders for opposing the Decentralisation Bill in Legislative Council. 

Addressing the rally, the minister said though people elected four TDP MLAs from the city, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was intent on stalling the Bill which will pave way for Vizag to be the executive capital of the State. He said the TDP leaders were against development of the backward north Andhra region. Stating that none can stop Vizag from becoming the executive capital, he demanded the resignation of all four TDP MLAs. By mooting the plan and taking several development and welfare measures, Avanthi said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as a role model for many.  MLAs Gudivada Amarnadh, who is also YSRC spokesperson, Tippala Nagireddy and VMRDA commissioner D Srinivas Rao were present.

Later, YSRC North segment unit coordinator KK Raju organised a ‘vanta vaarpu’ programme at Thatichetlapalem protesting against the TDP’s stand on three capitals issue. Raju said, “Naidu is the villain of north Andhra.” A sit-in was organised by Viswas voluntary organisation against those protesting the executive capital in Visakhapatnam. 

Meanwhile, YSR Students’ Union activists burnt an effigy of Naidu after staging a sit-in at Andhra University (AU) gate protesting against his stand on the three-capital plan.  YSRC city president Vamsi Krishna said TDP members in the Assembly as well as the Legislative Council should help get the Bill approved in both houses. Former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad said obstruction of the Bill in the Council was nothing but murder of democracy. 

