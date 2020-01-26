Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rally held to mark 10th National Voters’ Day

Anand Kumar said that democracy is still alive in the country due to casting of votes by the public during elections. 

Published: 26th January 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Judge A Hari Haranadh Sarma, Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha participated in a rally on the occasion of 10th National Voters’ Day in Guntur on Monday. 

Anand Kumar said that democracy is still alive in the country due to casting of votes by the public during elections. He urged the voters to call toll free number 1950 if they face any difficulty in voter’s list enrolment. He said that there are more than 40 lakh voters reside in 17 Assembly and three Parliamentary constituencies in Guntur district. 

Haranadh Sarma said that vote is a boon to the public and they can elect leaders according to their wish. He said that the kings in ancient days dictated terms and conditions and enforced their wish on citizens. However, in recent times the voters can decide their leaders. Joint Collector-2 Sridhar Reddy, district revenue officer (DRO) Satyanarayana, GMC additional commissioner Bhagyalaskhmi, deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao and others participated.

