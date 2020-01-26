Home States Andhra Pradesh

Scuffle breaks out between YSRC, TDP men in Kuppam

A scuffle broke out between activists of YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party on the premises of Dravidian University in Kuppam on Saturday,

Published: 26th January 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : A scuffle broke out between activists of YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party on the premises of Dravidian University in Kuppam on Saturday, when the former tried to burn the effigy of former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for opposing the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020. 

Tension prevailed for some time at the varsity when the TDP activists tried to prevent the YSRC cadre from burning the effigy. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. TDP leaders from Kuppam, Gudupalli, Santhipuram and Ramakuppam mandals reached the Dravidian University campus when they learnt about the YSRC activists’ plan to burn the effigy of Naidu.
War of words broke out between TDP and YSRC activists on the varsity premises.

The police, led by CI Krishna Mohan and Khader Basha, prevented the cadres of TDP and YSRC from entering the university. When YSRC activists tried to attack Naidu’s PA Manohar and TDP leaders Munirathnam, Rajakumar and Satyendra Sekhar, the police prevented them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp