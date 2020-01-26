Scuffle breaks out between YSRC, TDP men in Kuppam

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : A scuffle broke out between activists of YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party on the premises of Dravidian University in Kuppam on Saturday, when the former tried to burn the effigy of former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for opposing the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020.

Tension prevailed for some time at the varsity when the TDP activists tried to prevent the YSRC cadre from burning the effigy. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. TDP leaders from Kuppam, Gudupalli, Santhipuram and Ramakuppam mandals reached the Dravidian University campus when they learnt about the YSRC activists’ plan to burn the effigy of Naidu.

War of words broke out between TDP and YSRC activists on the varsity premises.

The police, led by CI Krishna Mohan and Khader Basha, prevented the cadres of TDP and YSRC from entering the university. When YSRC activists tried to attack Naidu’s PA Manohar and TDP leaders Munirathnam, Rajakumar and Satyendra Sekhar, the police prevented them.