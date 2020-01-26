Six injured as bus rams into auto

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Six persons were injured after a private travels bus hit an auto and a van, and later crashed into a roadside hut. The incident took place on National Highway-44 at Dhone around 2.30 am on Saturday. According to police, the bus belonging to Orange Travels was proceeding to Hyderabad from Bengaluru. When the vehicle reached Dhone, it hit a haystack-laden auto and a mobile food van.

The vehicle also crashed into a mechanic shed and a hut. The bus came to a halt after hitting the wall. Due to the impact of collision, the haystack-laden auto hit an RTC bus proceeding to Madanapalle from Hyderabad.Thirty passengers were on board bus at the time of accident.