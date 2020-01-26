YSRC, TDP activists clash in Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The ruling YSRC and opposition TDP leaders and activists clashed at Municipal Market Centre at Tenali of Guntur district on Saturday by hurling tomatoes and eggs at each other. The Amravati JAC members have been conducting a relay fast at the Market Centre, demanding continuation of the capital in Amaravati, for the past 26 days.

On Saturday, while the JAC members were holding the protest at the tent erected at the venue, YSRC activists reached the spot and set on fire an effigy of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP cadres tried to obstruct the YSRC activists from burning the effigy.

A commotion took place between the two groups and they hurled eggs and tomatoes at each other.

Police reached the spot and tried to disperse the cadres. The YSRC activists tried to set the tent on fire, leading to a clash between the workers.

The JAC leaders staged a protest by sleeping on the road and raised slogans against police. The TDP leaders demanded action against YSRC activists. The police dispersed the activists and deployed additional force and brought the situation under control. YSRC leaders Tadiboina Ramesh, A Kiran Kumar, Desu Srinivasa Rao, P Srinivasa Rao and TDP former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad, leaders M Suryakiran Teja, Ch Jayalakshmi, P Venkata Rao and others were present.

YSRC MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar met YSRC activist Vemuru Gopi, who was injured in the attack of TDP activists. He is under treatment at Tenali area hospital. Tenali DSP K Srilakshmi, circle inspectors A Ashok Kumar, B Srinivasa Rao and B Ramakrishna and other officers visited the market centre. Additional force was deployed in the area.