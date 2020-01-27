4.6 magnitude quake felt in Krishna, Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tremors were experienced in various parts of Krishna and Guntur districts in the early hours of Sunday. People said the tremors, which they felt between 2.37 am and 2.50 am, lasted for a few seconds. No casualties were reported.

Officials at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad said the earthquake measured 4.6 on Ritcher scale and its epicentre was in Vellatur village of Suryapet district in Telangana.

The impact of the tremors was experienced in Chandarlapadu, Kanchikacherla, Veerullapadu, Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama towns of Krishna district, and Thullur, Achempet, Bellamkonda, Machavaram, Piduguralla, Krosuru, Pedakurapadu and Dachepalli mandals in Guntur.

Several people said they panicked and ran out of their houses as soon as they felt the ground shaking. Cautioning the people to stay away from buildings in case of an earthquake, the NGRI scientists said there were changes in Earth’s rotation path near Pulichintala region a few days ago, and similar rotational changes will likely take place in the coming days.

"We have identified Vellatur village in Suryapet, Telangana as the epicentre of the earthquake and the area comes under seismic zone-II. Our centre in Dondapadu recorded an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude. The tremors were experienced at 2:37 am in the wee hours of Sunday and 11 aftershocks were recorded," NGRI chief scientist D Sri Nagesh told TNIE. Several tremors were experienced in the zone over the last two weeks, he added.

This was for the first time in 50 years that an earthquake of such a magnitude was recorded in the zone, as the last one was recorded in Bhadrachalam in 1969, which had a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale, Sri Nagesh stated, adding that details with regard to the quake would be studied.