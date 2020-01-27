Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 16-year-old raped, killed by minor in Srikakulam district

The victim lived in Dharmapuram village and was pursuing her Intermediate first year at a college in Palasa.

Published: 27th January 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: An Intermediate student allegedly sexually assaulted and killed his 16-year-old junior before dumping her body on the railway tracks near Dharmapuram village of Vajrapukotturu mandal in the district on Sunday.

The victim lived in Dharmapuram village and was pursuing her Intermediate first year at a college in Palasa. According to the police, a second-year student of the same college, also a minor, had befriended the girl, and on Saturday night, came to her village and picked her up on his bike.

When she didn’t return home even late at night, her worried family members began searching for her, and in the early hours of Sunday, got to know that the girl’s body was found in a pool of blood on the railway tracks. 

She had injury marks on her hands, among other places, the police said, adding that a post-mortem report is awaited to reveal the exact cause of death. They are also probing whether only one person was involved in the alleged sexual assault and murder.Victim’s kin thrash accused,  hand him over to police

Meanwhile, the angry relatives of the girl, joined by other villagers from Dharmapuram, rushed to Sunnada village, from where the accused hails, and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police.
The father of the deceased is an ex-Maoist. Along with the victim’s relatives, Maoist sympathisers and activists of women’s groups took out a rally in Palasa and formed a human chain at Ambedkar Junction demanding stringent action against the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rape Srikakulam Minor rape
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp