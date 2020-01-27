Andhra Pradesh: 16-year-old raped, killed by minor in Srikakulam district

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: An Intermediate student allegedly sexually assaulted and killed his 16-year-old junior before dumping her body on the railway tracks near Dharmapuram village of Vajrapukotturu mandal in the district on Sunday.

The victim lived in Dharmapuram village and was pursuing her Intermediate first year at a college in Palasa. According to the police, a second-year student of the same college, also a minor, had befriended the girl, and on Saturday night, came to her village and picked her up on his bike.

When she didn’t return home even late at night, her worried family members began searching for her, and in the early hours of Sunday, got to know that the girl’s body was found in a pool of blood on the railway tracks.

She had injury marks on her hands, among other places, the police said, adding that a post-mortem report is awaited to reveal the exact cause of death. They are also probing whether only one person was involved in the alleged sexual assault and murder.Victim’s kin thrash accused, hand him over to police

Meanwhile, the angry relatives of the girl, joined by other villagers from Dharmapuram, rushed to Sunnada village, from where the accused hails, and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police.

The father of the deceased is an ex-Maoist. Along with the victim’s relatives, Maoist sympathisers and activists of women’s groups took out a rally in Palasa and formed a human chain at Ambedkar Junction demanding stringent action against the accused.