Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan hosts 'At Home' programme at Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan hosted the At Home programme at Raj Bhavan in the city on Sunday on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

The Governor, along with his wife Suprava Harichandan, received the guests. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Legislative Council Chairman MA Shariff, Chief Justice JK Maheshwari, Lokayukta P Lakshmana Reddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Chairman of Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Judges of AP High Court, chairpersons of corporations, MLAs and MLCs attended the programme.

However, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and several TDP leaders were conspicuous by their absence. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP D Gautam Sawang and other officials also attended At Home.