Dog squad, human pyramid steal the show at Republic Day event in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated on a grand note at the TTD Parade Grounds here on Sunday. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal hoisted the tricolour. An attractive parade by TTD vigilance staff, led by AVSO Nandeeswar Rao, stole the show.

It was followed by an address by Singhal to the TTD employees and presentation of Srivari silver dollars and appreciation letters to 24 officials and 205 employees of all departments for their meritorious services. On the occasion, the 20-member private security team, led by Srinivas, demonstrated the measures taken by TTD to avert accidents on ghat roads.

A display by dog squad in detecting drugs and explosives, and formation of human pyramid by TTD staff enthralled the audience.The dance performances and patriotic songs and Annamacharya sankeertans won applause from the audience.