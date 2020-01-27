'Eliminating corruption our priority', says Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam official

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD Additional Executive Director AV Dharma Reddy has said that their aim is to ensure hassle-free darshan and eliminate corruption.

During his Republic Day address on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebrations at Gokulam Rest House Grounds on Sunday, the Additional EO called upon TTD work force to dedicate themselves in the service of pilgrims.

“During the last Independence Day, we took a pledge to eliminate the role of middlemen and we succeeded in ensuring transparency in darshan and distribution of laddu prasadam. There is good response to SRIVANI scheme,” he explained. "We are planning to bring some changes in the reception wing to ensure that rooms are available to all pilgrims," he added.

The Additional Executive Officer attributed the grand conduct of annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi to the cooperation of engineering, annaprasadam, health and vigilance wings.