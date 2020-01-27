Fervour marks Republic Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with fervour on Sunday with District Collector A Md Imtiaz unfurling the national flag and honouring the achievers at the police parade grounds in Machilipatnam. Police personnel performed the ceremonial parade while the Collector honoured freedom fighters.

On the occasion, Imitaz briefed the gathering about the implementation of various government schemes, including YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Kanti Velugu and Amma Vodi. In Vijayawada railway division, divisional railway manager P Srinivas hoisted the tricolour flag and accepted the guard of honour given by the parade contingents of Railway Protection Force.

Impressed by the performance of school children, the DRM announced cash award for them and also appreciated RPF battalions and scouts and guides for their participation.

Later, Srinivas distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions held on the occaison and congratulated the participants. NIT Andhra Pradesh also marked the occasion with patriotic fervour. Honorable Director Prof CSP Rao hoisted the national flag at the institute.

At APCPDCL office, managing director J Padma Janardhan Reddy unfurled the national flag and sought the employees’ support for effective functioning of the administration. The day was also marked at the APSRTC House, city police commissioner’s office and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office.