Five injured in clash between two groups

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed for two hours at Chennapalli in Tuggali mandal under Jonnagiri police station limits late on Saturday night after two stick-wielding groups clashed with each other. Five persons from both the groups were injured in the incident and were shifted to Pathikonda government hospital. According to Jonnagiri SI Satish Kumar, some people belonging to Boya community, were installing flexi boards to welcome pilgrims to Shavarappa Swami Jatara.

Meanwhile, another group belonging to a minority community, objected to it and removed the flexi boards. Both the groups exchanged heated arguments and attacked each other with sticks.