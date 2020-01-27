Home States Andhra Pradesh

INTERVIEW| Srisailam temple to be developed on par with Tirumala: Executive Officer KS Rama Rao

 KS Rama Rao in a free-wheeling chat with TNIE shares the roadmap for the development of the temple and arrangements being made for Sivaratri.

Srisailam temple executive officer KS Rama Rao

Srisailam temple executive officer KS Rama Rao. (Photo| EPS)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

In view of the increase in number of pilgrims to Srisailam temple, the temple executive officer has drawn up plans to improve amenities and ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. The EO talks about pilgrim amenities and initiatives taken by the Devasthanam to make the temple town plastic-free. He said that the temple nets a revenue of Rs 50 crore every year on an average and these funds are being used for the development of the temple. Here are the excerpts:

Tell us about the modified master plan

The earlier master plan for various development activities has been modified and proposals have been sent to the government through district collector G Veerapandian. LED lighting and video and audio systems are being set up in the temple streets. More rooms will be built within the temple complex. The existing roads will be widened and infrastructure will be developed in the temple complex.

The water required for the temple complex will be pumped from River Krishna and it will be treated before being supplied. A high-security zone will come up within the temple complex and a commercial complex will be built away from the security zone. These apart, a queue complex, dormitories, choultries, various public utilities and an open theatre to conduct cultural programmes will also be constructed soon.

A suspension bridge for Sunnipenta will be built and an approach road to Srisailam will also be laid. The works of Nakshatra Vanam are going on in full swing and it will supply flowers for various pujas in temple. At present, a 200-room guest house, a part of Kumaraswamy Sadan, is under construction. Quarters for temple employees is also under construction in the 450 acres of land at Sunnipenta.
 
What are the efforts being taken for the development of the temple?

We are going forward according to the master plan. We are taking steps to develop Srisailam temple on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to attract devotees from across the country.

As local MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy mounted pressure on the government, the work regarding development of the temple has been expedited. Presently, we are constructing underground drainage and sewage treatment plant in the temple town to make Srisailam ‘Swachh’. Efforts are on to make the temple complex plastic-free. Plans are afoot to supply mineral water to devotees.

What action is being taken against non-Hindu activities in the temple town?

We took action against those indulging in non-Hindu activities. The police have also arrested some people and now such activities are strictly prohibited in the temple town. We have provided tight security and set up 24-hour observation posts. Special teams have been deployed at check-posts to intercept vehicles if they were found to be promoting non-Hindu activities.
 
What about safety measures in the temple?
 
With the help of Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa, we have deployed security teams to prevent thefts. We have installed CCTV cameras around the temple. Some of the temple staff have been caught stealing money during counting of Hundi collections. Attempts to steal hair offered by devotees in the last three years have also been checked.

A person was arrested recently while he was trying to steal hair worth Rs 5 lakh from kalyana katta. There is strict prohibition on bursting of crackers during celebrations in the temple complex to ensure that no fire accident takes place and there have been no major incidents of electric short circuits in the temple.
 
What are the arrangements made for devotees during Mahashivaratri?

We are making special arrangements for the aged and physically challenged to take a holy dip in Pathala Ganga. We are expecting over 10 lakh people to visit the temple town during Mahashivaratri and we are prepared to distribute as many as 50 lakh laddus and prasadam to the devotees. Three exclusive counters will be set up for distribution of tiffin, prasadam and drinking water.

