One arrested, gutka worth Rs 2.6 lakh seized in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Chinna Bazar police arrested a person and seized gutka packets worth Rs 2.6 lakh and 2 kg of ganja worth Rs 20,000 from him. The accused was identified as N Venkatesh (42) of Macleans Road here.

According to Nellore city DSP J Srinivasulu Reddy, Venkatesh of Old Hospital Area had been indulging in sale of gutka and ganja. He used to procure them from Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam Agency and store them at his house.

Acting on a tip-off, the Santhapeta police conducted raids on Venkatesh’s shop and house on Saturday evening and seized the contraband.

The Santhapeta police registered a case against the accused with Cr.No.24/2020 under Sections 272, 273, 188, 420 and 328 of IPC, Section 59 of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Section 8 (c) r/w 20 (B) (i) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.