Pomp marks Republic Day parade in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A sense of pride was omnipresent at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city on Sunday, when the national flag was hoisted by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

After hoisting the national flag, the Governor inspected the Republic Day parade as the crowds cheered him. It was followed by march past by different contingents. Dressed in their olive greens, the Army contingent was the first to move past the saluting dais.

It was followed by CRPF contingent, Telangana State police, APSP Battalion of Mangalagiri and Prohibition and Excise. Contingents of NCC boys, NCC girls, Bharat Scouts and Guides, AP Social Welfare School students and Red Cross Volunteers also participated in the march past. A large number of students cheered the contingents when they marched past the saluting dais.

The tableau of the Agriculture Department was the first to pass the saluting dais. It highlighted the Rythu Bharosa scheme of the State government. The next to follow was the Housing Department tableau with the theme housing for all. The Irrigation Department float showcased the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department’s float with the theme village secretariats, Prohibition and Excise Department’s tableau with the theme of total prohibition in a phased manner, Education Department’s float highlighting the introduction of English medium in government schools, Nadu-Nedu and Jagannana Goru Muddha, and SERP float on pension schemes were well received by the audience.

Among the uniformed contingents, Army contingent won the first prize, while Telangana State police contingent bagged the second prize. AP Social Welfare Residential School (Boys and Girls) contingent and NCC Girls contingent bagged first and the second prizes. The Education Department’s tableau was adjudged the best, followed by the floats of Women and Child Welfare and Agriculture departments.

AP tableau at R-Day parade in New Delhi wins accolades

The Andhra Pradesh tableau in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi showcasing Brahmotsavams of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Kuchipudi dance, Kondapalli handicrafts and Kalamkari art, was well appreciated