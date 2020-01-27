Rebuked by hubby, woman commits suicide

By Express News Service

ELURU: A woman allegedly committed suicide along with her daughter by jumping into the Polavaram Right canal at Challa Chintalapudi in Denduluru mandal on Saturday after being rebuked by her husband for speaking over phone for a long time.

According to police, deceased Subbalakshmi married Ch Suresh five years ago and they lived in Denduluru. The couple had two daughters. Suresh rebuked her for spending hours talking on her mobile phone.

Upset over this, she left for her mother’s house. When she failed to reach there by Saturday, her family started searching but were unable to find her. However, the body of her daughter was found in Polavaram Right canal and the same was informed to the police.

The police deployed swimmers to search for Subbalakshi’s body. Her body was fished out from the canal on Sunday. The two bodies were shifted to the government general hospital for post-mortem.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000