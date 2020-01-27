TDP to abstain from Andhra Pradesh Assembly meet today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP), which met here on Sunday ahead of the crucial Assembly meet on Monday, has decided to abstain from attending it. The TDP leaders felt that discussion of the proceedings of Legislative Council by the Assembly is against the laid down democratic practices. Much to the shock of the TDP leadership, six MLCs did not attend the legislature party meeting on one pretext or another.

Speaking at the meeting, Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the agenda of the Assembly for Monday is anti-constitutional. “The ruling YSRC has violated several norms so far. Tomorrow they are going to violate norms yet again. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making one mistake after another,” he said.

Lambasting the YSRC for resorting to ‘undemocratic’ practices though it is not in the best interests of the State, the TDP chief accused ruling party of snatching away two TDP MLCs and two MLAs. "They are intimidating the members of other parties. They are foisting false cases against opposition parties," he said.

During the discussion on the Bills in the Council, as many as 22 ministers came to the Council to pressurise the Chairman, the TDP chief said. Naidu claimed that Council Chairman MA Shariff was abused in the name of religion and said the ‘vulgar behaviour’ of ministers has brought disrepute to Andhra Pradesh. "The ministers who have to conduct themselves in a responsible and dignified manner were seen acting in most unbecoming of their stature," he said.

He praised the TDP MLCs for their stance in the Council and said like never before, the party’s image got enhanced due to them. Naidu said he was proud to be their leader and wanted them to continue in the same spirit.

He said during voting on the nuclear deal in Parliament, the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had tried to lure TDP MPs by offering several things by sitting in the galleries. But TDP MPs stood strong and did not yield. The TDP MLCs are working with the same spirit now, he said.

"He (Jagan) wants to have his way in both Assembly and Council though he has no majority in the Council. He argues that the Council Chairman has no discretionary powers. He drew a ring and asked marshals to throw those who cross it out of Assembly. But, when his own ministers rushed into the podium in the Council, he did not utter a single word against them," the TDP chief said.

He accused the government of disconnecting power, TV and Internet connections to his chambers in the Legislative Assembly and said he was even asked to go out of the gallery in the Council in spite of being the Leader of Opposition. Stating that there were several bills that were sent to the Council and got approved, Naidu said as the three-capital bill was against the interests of the State and its people, it was disapproved.