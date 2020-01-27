Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam backs promotion of Hindu Sanatana Dharma

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is committed to propagation and promotion of Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Published: 27th January 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:00 AM

TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal

TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In his Republic Day address at the parade grounds of the TTD Administrative Building here on Sunday, the EO highlighted the activities of TTD and the measures taken for the welfare of employees.

The TTD has successfully conducted major events such as annual Brahmotsavams, Vaikunta Ekadasi etc.,, he said, adding that arrangements are underway for the successful conduct of Ratha Sapthami festival at Tirumala on February 1. The EO said that from January 20, they had started distributing one free laddu to each devotee after Srivari darshan.

"We are providing one-time VIP break darshan to the families of donors who contributed over Rs 10,000 for Sri Venkateswara Aalaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust. The SRIVANI Trust aims at constructing Lord Venkateswara temples in the weaker section colonies," he explained.

Anil Kumar Singhal said that PAC-5 to accommodate 2,500 devotees is being built at a cost of Rs 70 crore, Sri Vakulamata rest house at Tirumala at a cost of Rs 42.86 crore, queue lines and toilets at Narayanagiri gardens at a cost of Rs 41 crore, hostels for TTD educational institutions to accommodate 3,900 students at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

75% quota to locals in appointments

The TTD board had resolved to provide 75 per cent quota to people of Chittoor district in all appointments of junior assistants in TTD and the posts of junior assistants would be filled on ad hoc basis department wise as per requirement.

Temples across country

The TTD has taken up construction of Srivari temples across the country

