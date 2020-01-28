3.65 lakh identified in Guntur district for allotment of house sites under Navaratnalu programme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: More than 3.65 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Guntur district have been identified for the allotment of house sites under Navaratnalu programme on the occasion of Ugadi as per directions of the State government.

The Revenue department officials identified 2,195 lands to be acquired and develop the sites for construction of houses under Housing for All within 4 years. According to reports, the revenue department officials identified 2,31,464 beneficiaries in the district for allotment of house sites.

Lands are being purchased using government funds and around 2,195 have been bought till date.The officials concerned have assured that the plots will be developed by laying internal roads, fixing boundaries and providing basic amenities prior to allotment to the public.

DWAMA project director G Srinivasa Reddy said that as of now, the officials concerned have identified 1,205 acres in 574 places across the district.