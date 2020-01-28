Home States Andhra Pradesh

3.65 lakh identified in Guntur district for allotment of house sites under Navaratnalu programme

According to reports, the revenue department officials identified 2,31,464 beneficiaries in the district for allotment of house sites.

Published: 28th January 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Housing site

Representational Image

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: More than 3.65 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Guntur district have been identified for the allotment of house sites under Navaratnalu programme on the occasion of Ugadi as per directions of the State government.

The Revenue department officials identified 2,195 lands to be acquired and develop the sites for construction of houses under Housing for All within 4 years. According to reports, the revenue department officials identified 2,31,464 beneficiaries in the district for allotment of house sites.

Lands are being purchased using government funds and around 2,195 have been bought till date.The officials concerned have assured that the plots will be developed by laying internal roads, fixing boundaries and providing basic amenities prior to allotment to the public.  

DWAMA project director G Srinivasa Reddy said that as of now, the officials concerned have identified 1,205 acres in 574 places across the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navaratnalu programme Guntur house sites
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp