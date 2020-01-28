Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy moves Telangana HC challenging CBI court order on illegal assets case

The trial court was also told about the expenditure involved for his travel from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, towards security and protocol.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 04:39 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday moved the Telangana High Court challenging the order of the Special CBI Court in dismissing his plea to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf before the trial court during hearing in the alleged disproportionate assets case every Friday.

In November last year, the CBI court dismissed the exemption petition filed by Jagan saying that the reasons shown by the latter were not rationale.

The court agreed with the contention of the CBI that there was no change in circumstances of the case and there was change only in personal capacity of the petitioner (Jagan) which cannot be deemed as change in circumstances of the case and that grant of exemption to the accused involved in serious economic offences would influence the case witnesses. 

Aggrieved with the same, Jagan approached the HC for relief. Jagan has filed the petition under Section 205 CrPC seeking to set aside the order of the CBI court.

While dealing with his plea, the lower court has not taken into consideration of his difficulty to appear before the court every Friday due to his busy schedule to discharge his constitutional duties as the State chief minister.

The trial court was also told about the expenditure involved for his travel from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, towards security and protocol. Further, the court was told that he was ready to appear before it on the day of case hearing. The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagan illegal assets case Telangana High Court CBI
