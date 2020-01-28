Home States Andhra Pradesh

Intermediate practical exams from today in Andhra Pradesh

The examination will be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV to avoid malpractice.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:16 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct practical examinations for intermediate first year students in Environmental Education and Ethics & Human Values subjects on January 28 and 30 respectively.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BIE secretary V Rama Krishna said that as many as 3,37,054 students would appear for the practical exams. As many as 2,46,653 MPC group students, 90,401 BiPC group students and 66,611 students of vocational courses will attend the practical examinations in two shifts --- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

"We are conducting an online examination and the password will be given to the colleges to log in for the examination on those days. This year also, the jumbling method will be followed in allocating centres and examiners for the practical exams," Rama Krishna said.  

The examination will be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV to avoid malpractice. The hall tickets can be downloaded from board website and they should be authorised by the college principals.
He  added that students and parents can clarify their doubts by contacting 9391282578.

Intermediate Public Theory examinations will be held from March 4 to March 23. The first-year Intermediate examinations will be held from March 4 and second-year Intermediate exams from March 5.

He called upon the students to verify details such as name, father name etc. by visiting website https://biea.ap.gov.in- >IPE March-2020 Examinations- >Verify Examination Details. If any data is needed to be modified, the students can approach their principal with supporting documents on or before January 31.

Board of Intermediate Education
