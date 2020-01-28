One killed in road accident

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman was killed and her son son injured, when the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a tipper truck from behind at Appapuram village of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday.

According to Bapatla rural police, deceased Alladi Susanna (50) succumbed on the spot while her son Girjyon suffered injuries.

The duo were travelling from Nutalapadu village of Parchuru mandal in Prakasam district to Bapatla in Guntur district. At Appapuram village, a tipper truck dashed the two-wheeler on which they were travelling on from behind.

The locals informed the police about the accident, who rushed to spot and started inquiry by filing a case.

Meanwhile, Antaranitana Nirmulana Porata Samiti State president Dr Charvaka witnessed the accident and shifted the injured person to Bapatla area hospital for treatment. The body was shifted to the same hospital for post-mortem.