Reading makes children smarter, says Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday underscored the need for inculcating the habit of reading in children right from an early stage. "Exposing children to books makes them smarter and inquisitive, and also improves their imagination," the governor said at the book release ceremony of Bala Sahithi Soochi at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Harichandan said book reading improves memory power. He added the history of publication of bibliographies in Telugu can be traced back to 1929 with the first being published by Kasinadhuni Nageswara Rao Pantulu.