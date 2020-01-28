Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension grips Andhra Pradesh's Palasa as students, women’s outfits stage protests over minor's rape

Suspecting that the girl, who was an Intermediate first year student, was raped and killed by a second year student, her family members and activists staged a sit-in and took out a rally at Palasa.

Child murder, Child abuse, POCSO

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tension prevailed at Palasa on Monday as a crowd of protestors thronged Palasa Government Hospital, demanding action against the accused, who allegedly raped and killed a minor girl at Dharmapuram village in Vajrapukotturu mandal on Sunday morning.

Suspecting that the girl, who was an Intermediate first year student, was raped and killed by a second year student, her family members, women organisations, Left party activists and villagers staged a sit-in and took out a rally at Palasa.

The protests that started on Sunday continued till Monday evening. About 3,000 college students thronged the government hospital.

It was learnt that the deceased used to move closely with four boys, including the senior Intermediate student. As the father of the deceased is a former Maoist, the police had deployed a huge police force at Palasa to ensure law and order.

As the body of the deceased was found on the railway track, the Palasa railway police filed a case based on her family members’s complaint. The police filed a rape and murder case under POCSO Act.
Though the post-mortem report was submitted on Monday evening, the district police are yet to make it public.

As the tension prevailed at Palasa, Srikakulam SP RN Ammireddy rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. He went to the hospital and spoke to the doctors as well as the deceased’s family members.

