YSR Congress MLCs ready to sacrifice minister posts in interests of Andhra Pradesh government's move

Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Animal Husbandry Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana may be appointed chairmen of the proposed regional/zonal councils in the State.

Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose

Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Animal Husbandry Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, who are MLCs, wholeheartedly supported the resolution to abolish Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in the larger interests of the people.

Both the ministers, who spoke at length on the issue during the discussion on abolition of the Council, said they are more interested in the people’s welfare rather than continuing as its members, which is being used for political one-upmanship by the Opposition Telugu Desam.

"We all saw how the important Bills like English medium in government schools and separate commissions for SCs and STs were rejected and Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Bills were stalled by the Council, where the TDP has more strength. Instead of advising, which is its main purpose, the Council chose to drag on the Bills. As it has become a hurdle in passage of the Bills for the welfare of people, it should be abolished," Pilli said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the nation needs development politics. "We all saw how the self-interested political manipulation was done in the Council the other day. Rules were violated, procedures were not followed and the way in which the Council Chairman conducted himself was unforgivable," he said, stressing the need for formulation of new rules to ensure that presiding officers in the House are more accountable and neutral.

Though both the ministers have extended their support to abolish the Council, a big question before them now is what next? Once Parliament okays the resolution passed by the State Assembly and the President of India gives his assent, the Council ceases to exist automatically.

While the tenure of Pilli ends in 2021, the term of Mopidevi concludes in 2023. According to sources, both the ministers, a few other MLCs and MLC aspirants are assured of being accommodated in suitable positions after the Council abolition.

They may be appointed chairmen of the proposed regional/zonal councils in the State. Both GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) have recommended setting up of five zones in the State for balanced development.

