Andhra Pradesh Dalit rape: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for impartial probe, gives Rs 5 lakh compensation 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed police to speed up investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl at Dharmapuram village of Vajrapukotturu mandal.

The Chief Minister also directed that compensation of Rs 5 lakh be paid to the parents of the deceased. Palasa MLA Dr Seediri Appala Raju took the issue to the Chief Minister’s notice requesting that financial aid be extended to the family.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, the police on Tuesday went to Dharmapuram and Batupuram villages and questioned the villagers as part of investigation. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) A Satyanarayana had reconstructed the scene with the parents as part of the investigation.

After their daughter’s ‘suspicious’ death, the parents shifted to their native village Batupuram. As the incident has become highly sensitive, the police are tight-lipped and refused to reveal any details.