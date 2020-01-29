Andhra Pradesh farmers appeal to officials to act on wild boars destroying crops

By Express News Service

KADAPA: With the wild boars destroying their crops in Rayachoti and Rajampet constituencies, the farmers have appealed to revenue and forest officials to take measures to ward off animals. Farmers said that the wild boars destroyed groundnut crop in 35 acres of land at Sibyala in Rayachoti mandal on Monday night. “Our groundnut crop is ready for harvesting,” they lamented.

The farmers stated that the wild boars which are coming from the nearby forest were destroying groundnut, sunflower and paddy crops. The wild boars destroyed sunflower crop in three acres of land at Sangamavandlapalli.