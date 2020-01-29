Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to home deliver pensions from February 1

The CM said that eligible people who are left out even after the distribution of pension and white cards will be issued cards as usual through village secretariats.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 54.64 lakh beneficiaries will get their social security pensions delivered at their doorsteps from February 1. Similarly, new pension cards and rice cards will be distributed from February 15 to 21.

"Six months before the elections, there were 39 lakh pensioners. Now, there are more than 54 lakh," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who conducted a review of the Spandana grievance-redressal mechanism on Tuesday with Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang, among others.

Applications for social audit of the pension and white cards should be completed and issued by February 2, the Chief Minster said, adding that the eligible people who are left out even after the distribution of cards will be issued cards as usual through village secretariats. 

"These cards are offered as part of 541 services, and would be given to those eligible within a specified time. Those who apply for rice cards will get them in five days from the village secretariat," he promised, and directed officials to get the cards printed in time.

On the housing programme, Jagan said all house-site pattas should be issued by the time he starts visiting villages on February 1. The housing sites should be congenial for living, and beneficiaries should be allowed in only after the houses are fully built, he added. Asking officials whether they had displayed the names of beneficiaries for social audit at the village secretariats, he said those names which were missed out should also be added. 

"House sites will be allotted based on a draw of lots," he said and added that 25 lakh sites would be given to women beneficiaries on Rs 10 stamp paper. The Chief Minister said that acquired plots should be developed by March 10, and lots drawn to pick beneficiaries by March 15. 

These beneficiaries' plots must be given priority in the first phase of construction of houses, which will begin next year, he added and pointed out that the government has data dating back to 2006 on those who have already benefitted from the scheme.

Disha police stations to be ready by first week of February

During a review of the Disha Act, officials told the Chief Minister that Disha police stations at Vizianagaram and Rajahmundry would be ready by the first week of February. "By the second week, such police stations will be ready in all districts," DGP Gautam Sawang said.

The CM said Collectors should focus on providing basic infrastructure for all 13 courts to be set up in each of the 13 districts. Officials told him that the forensic laboratories would be set up in three months. 

Vidya Vasathi Deevena on February 28

Jagan said said that the Vidya Vasathi Deevena will start on February 28. Under this scheme, mothers of students in government residential institutions will be given financial assistance 

