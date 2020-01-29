Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy reviews skill development training

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Skill Development Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy on Tuesday took stock of the skill development training in the State, with officials concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Andhra Pradesh has several international-level skill development training centres and their effective utilisation would result in better chances for securing more jobs in industries.

The minister, who enquired about training modules, opportunities and the required resources, suggested mandatory skill development training for Intermediate students. He was informed that the department has already selected 200 training partners and training is being imparted to students through 202 skill development centres.

According to officials, as many as 2,97,066 students have been trained and, out of them, 1,85,076 were helped in getting jobs. The minister advised them to have ‘technical development training’ as the objective hereafter. Mekapati also sought details of the funding for each department and the amount spent so far. Officials were asked to submit a detailed report on the funding and expenditure.

He advised the officials to focus on setting up skill development centres in junior colleges, ITIs, and universities. Gowtham Reddy said APSSDC, SEEDAP, NAC, will directly monitor the training, while OMCAP, engineering, agriculture, fisheries, horticulture, pharmacy and nursing colleges will be coordination financial support skill partners. He said that through state standards for skilling programmes and EDP, training will be extending to ITDAs, and SC, BC, Kapu and Brahmin corporations.