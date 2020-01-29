Andhra Pradesh universities receive show cause notices over low admission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has served show cause notices on universities and private unaided degree colleges, which failed to ensure 25 per cent admissions in the last three years and thereby compromised with the quality of education. The Council demanded an explanation from these institutions.

APSCHE secretary B Prem Kumar on Tuesday said the universities that were served notices were Andhra University, Sri Venkateswara University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Adikavi Nannaya University, Yogi Vemana University, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Krishna University, Rayalaseema University and Vikrama Simhapuri University.

The Council has constituted a committee to look into the issue. The management of the institutions have been asked to submit written explanation to the committee between February 18 and 25 from 10 am to 5.30 pm and produce original documents for verification. The institutions were also requested to note the above and send a soft-copy of the explanation, along with the filled-in proforma, through email to acapsche@gmail.com before February 14, the secretary added.