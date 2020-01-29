Andhra Pradesh vigilance department start probe into Chandranna Kanuka 'graft'

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department has launched an investigation into the allegations of corruption and supply of poor quality essential commodities to the beneficiaries under ‘Chandranna Kanuka’, a scheme implemented by the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government.

The probe was initiated after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Vigilance department to conduct a detailed inquiry into the corruption allegations in the implementation of the scheme and complaints regarding quality of the products supplied to the beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, which was scrapped after the YSRC came to power, gift kits were distributed to white ration card holders (BPL families) three times a year — Sankranti, Ramzan and Christmas.

According to a reliable source, V&E Director General KRV Rajendranath Reddy conducted a meeting on Tuesday with all the district unit officers and told them to probe the allegations of irregularities in the complaints received from public. “All the Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officers (RVEOs) were given instructions to collect data from distributors and suppliers. A team was asked to verify the financial transactions in connection with the scheme,” said the source.

YSRC leaders, including Jagan, when in Opposition, had accused the then TDP government of indulging in corruption by giving contracts for the scheme without inviting tenders. The YSRC leaders had alleged that former ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao and Paritala Sunitha gave tenders for supplying bags to their followers and benamies without inviting tenders.

According to sources, V&E officials have begun a detailed investigation into the complaints received earlier over the quality of the commodities supplied under ‘Chandranna Kanuka’. Many beneficiaries had complained over the poor quality of jaggery and oil supplied by the government under the scheme. “We are also checking details of the persons who got the tenders for bags and other irregularities in Chandranna Kanuka,” the official added.

The officials also found irregularities in Chandranna Pelli Kanuka. They said some couples submitted fake marriage certificates and availed benefits. “We are probing the allegations of irregularities in all the schemes,” said V&E DG Rajendranath Reddy.