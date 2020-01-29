Andhra Pradesh: Woman dies after sprinkling pesticide, two more hospitalised

By Express News Service

ELURU: An agricultural labourer died and two other women fell ill after they sprinkled pesticide on crops at a field in Kotturu village of Pedapadu mandal on Tuesday. Police said that Boddu Durga Rao, his wife Nagalakshmi (30), Boddu Kumari and P Durga sprinkled pesticides on the crops. Later, they had lunch and resumed work. Suddenly, Nagalakshmi, P Durga and Boddu Kumari collapsed.

They were immediately shifted to the government general hospital here where Nagalakshmi died while undergoing treatment. As condition of other two women was critical, they were shifted to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment. Denduluru MLA Abbayya Chowdary went to the hospital and consoled relatives of the deceased.

The relatives of the victims complained to the MLA that the women were not given proper treatment at the hospital.The MLA directed hospital superintendent Dr A S Ram to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him. The doctors told the MLA that the deceased suffered cardiac arrest due to multi-organ failure.

Meanwhile, Nagalakshmi’s relatives clashed with her husband Durga Rao and his relatives alleged that they were not informed about her being hospitalised. As the situation slowly spiralled out of control, Sub-Inspectors Suresh and Jyothi Basu pacified the angry mob. Police filed a case of suspicious death and investigation is underway.