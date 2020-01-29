Andhra Pradesh women stuck in Dubai to be brought home

By Express News Service

ELURU: Tanuku Circle Inspector DS Chaitanya Krishna has said that Vasundara, who recently made a video narrating her ordeal in Dubai, is safe and he had spoken to her over phone. He said on Tuesday that steps were being taken to get the woman’s passport from her employer, adding, that other women who were present in the video would also be brought back to their native land soon.

According to reports, the women were sent to the Gulf by agents in West Godavari district. One of them, Karam Vasundhara from KS Gatti in Attili mandal, was sent there by an agent named Lakshmana Rao to work as a maid for a mentally-challenged man. However, her employer forcibly took her visa and started harassing her.

Helpless, she approached the Indian embassy in Dubai, where she was joined by a few other such women. Meanwhile, the women, who were stuck in Dubai, sent a WhatApp message thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his initiative to bring them home to their native district.