Chandrababu Naidu misleading TDP for personal gain: Ex-Andhra Pradesh MLA SA Rahman

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MLA SA Rahman on Tuesday said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has himself to blame if the Legislative Council is abolished. Addressing mediapersons here, Rahman said Council chairman MA Shariff was under visible stress when he took the decision to refer the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and Repeal of APCRDA Bill to the select committee.

He alleged Naidu was misleading his party rank and file with regard to Amaravati for personal gain. He said the TDP president, who announced that he would continue to press for the capital at Amaravati, should hold a meeting in north Andhra region to know the pulse of the people. Rahman, who quit from the TDP, said Naidu was propagating there was no demand for executive capital from people of Vizag.

He reminded the TDP supremo that Vizag narrowly missed from becoming the capital of the State in 1953; during voting on an amendment bill the city lost by a mere three votes.He also ridiculed the statement of a city MLA in the Assembly comparing Amaravati as F1 car and Vizag as bullock cart.