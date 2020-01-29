Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation to issue identity cards to street vendors

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) will issue identity cards to street vendors before January 30 as per the provisions of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). 

Published: 29th January 2020 04:54 AM

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Protection of Livelihood and Regulations of Street Vending Act came into effect in 2014 and accordingly municipal corporation chairperson C Anuradha decided to divide the city into three zones namely, green, amber and red, in order to streamline the survey.

GMC received 3,500 applications from vendors possessing relevant documents and after thorough inquiry, a list of genuine vendors has been prepared.  Anuradha said that the GMC conducted verification and approved 3,500 cards for vendors. 

She said that the vendors can continue their business in green zones without any interruption, but they have to do business in amber zones at specific times. "Vendors are not permitted to enter red zones without GMC’s permission. They are also not allowed to do business at main junction points as it can adversely impact traffic. The corporation will identify vendors who want to do business in special zones and advise them to form groups to apply for bank loans," she added.

