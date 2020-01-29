ITC employees submit petition to Kakinada Collector seeking job regularisation

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : ITC employees have submitted a petition to District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy seeking regularisation of their jobs. Recently, the company fired a few employees. Since then, they have been pleading with the company to rehire them but in vain. Hence, they came to the collectorate and submitted a petition to Muralidhar Reddy.

According to the complainants, the company promised they would regularise jobs of both seasonal as well as non-seasonal workers. However, the company reportedly refrained from doing so. "The elected union is also supporting to the company management. We request the Collector to solve the issue soon and give justice to us," they requested.