Jagan illegal assets case: Telangana HC directs CBI to file counter affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to file its counter affidavit the case pertaining to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Jagan filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance before the Special CBI Court in Hyderabad in the alleged disproportionate assets cases registered against him by the probe agency.

Justice G Sridevi was passing this order in 11 petitions filed separately by Jagan seeking to quash the order of the trial court and to dispense with his personal appearance before the trial court and to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf during the hearing of the case.

When the matter came up for hearing, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, urged the court to pass orders regarding the petitioner’s appearance since the case would come up for hearing on Jan 31.

Reacting to this submission, the judge suggested him to inform the CBI court, during the case hearing, about the cases being adjudicated in the high court. When the CBI standing counsel K Surender sought some more time for filing counter-affidavit on the issue, Justice Sridevi considered the plea and posted the matter to Feb 6 for filing a counter affidavit and case hearing.