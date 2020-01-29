Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan illegal assets case: Telangana HC directs CBI to file counter affidavit

The court suggested the Chief Minister to inform the CBI court, during the case hearing, about the cases being adjudicated in the high court.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to file its counter affidavit the case pertaining to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.  Jagan filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance before the Special CBI Court in Hyderabad in the alleged disproportionate assets cases registered against him by the probe agency.  

Justice G Sridevi was passing this order in 11 petitions filed separately by Jagan seeking to quash the order of the trial court and to dispense with his personal appearance before the trial court and to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf during the hearing of the case.

When the matter came up for hearing, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, urged the court to pass orders regarding the petitioner’s appearance since the case would come up for hearing on Jan 31.

Reacting to this submission, the judge suggested him to inform the CBI court, during the case hearing, about the cases being adjudicated in the high court. When the CBI standing counsel K Surender sought some more time for filing counter-affidavit on the issue, Justice Sridevi considered the plea and posted the matter to Feb 6 for filing a counter affidavit and case hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jaganmohan Reddy Telangana High Court Jagan Mohan illegal assets case CBI Jagan Reddy court appearance
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp