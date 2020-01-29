Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee suggests de-addiction centres in each district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (MVPC) State president V Lakshman Reddy said that families are being financially destroyed due to liquor addiction. He conducted an awareness camp and performed pledge with villagers at Kotha Colony in Lam village of Tadikonda mandal, Guntur district on Tuesday.

He explained to the people the ill-effects of liquor consumption. He said that out of Rs 40,000 crore spent on liquor in the State, more than Rs 35,000 crore was spent by people belonging to lower income groups. "The State government will set up de-addition centres in every district to check consumption of liquor. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to impose a compete ban on liquor by 2024. Hence, people are requested to support the government’s initiative," he said.

Guntur revenue divisional officer (RDO) Bhaskar Reddy said that the government is banning the liquor business in a phased manner for welfare of the public. Bahujana Sabha central secretary GR Bhagat Singh, Rajaka Janaseva Sangham leader J Srinivasa Rao and others participated.