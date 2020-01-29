Home States Andhra Pradesh

No one can stop government's plan for Visakhapatnam as capital: YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy

The YSR Congress MP said that he is not aware of Centre’s stand on the issue and that Chandrababu Naidu and Sujana Chowdary cannot stop the three-capital proposal.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:05 AM

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA : YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy has said none can stop Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. "It might get delayed, but will be done," the strongman in the ruling YSRC maintained. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the MP said the State government had taken the decision on three capitals to ensure equitable development of all regions of the State and that there was no going back on it. "Whatever happens, executive capital will be set up in Vizag," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Stating that Opposition parties were politicising everything including development, Vijayasai said he was not aware whether the BJP-led government at the Centre was against the three-capital proposal or not. However, MP Sujana Chowdary was opposing it as he had invested in the capital region of Amaravati, he alleged and said  both (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu and Sujana Chowdary (BJP MP) cannot stop the three-capital plan. 

Taking exception to the TDP plans for hindering decentralisation, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu said Naidu was trying to block decentralisation and politicise the Council dissolution move, as evident from his 'guidance' to his party MPs. Speaking to mediapersons in Amaravati, he said it was not the first time Naidu has asked his MPs to raise the issues in Parliament for political benefits. 

"Unlike the TDP chief, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does what he says and never make a U-turn," he said and accused the TDP chief of instigating clashes in Amaravati only to protect his and his benamis’ properties.

YSR Congress MLA Ambati Rambabu lashed out at the TDP for speaking against the Assembly resolution to seek abolition of Council and said it is in tune with thoughts of TDP  founder NT Rama Rao.

"If Naidu is so concerned over the Assembly resolution, why was he not present in the Assembly to make his point? It shows his lack of concern for the people," he said and advised the TDP chief to resign along with his MLAs and seek public mandate if he is so confident of public support.

Taking exception to the personal attack on Jagan, government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy, MLAs D Raja and G Srinivas warned the TDP chief to mind his language. "We too can make such remarks, but our upbringing is preventing us from doing so. If it continues, we will not remain silent," they said. 

