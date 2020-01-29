Home States Andhra Pradesh

Passenger train services upgraded in Andhra Pradesh

The Ministry of Railways has approved upgradation of Train Nos 57258/57257 Kakinada Port-Tirupati-Kakinada Port Passenger as Express services.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Railways has approved upgradation of Train Nos 57258/57257 Kakinada Port-Tirupati-Kakinada Port Passenger as Express services. Their originating/terminating stations have also been changed to Renigunta from Tirupati, with effect from February 1.

Accordingly, their speeds have been readjusted and they have been renumbered to run as Train No. 17250/127249 Kakinada Port - Renigunta - Kakinada Port Express trains. Train No. 17250 will depart from its source station at 1.55 pm on February 1 and arrive at Renigunta at 03.45 am next day. In the return direction, Train No. 17249 will depart from, Renigunta at 10.20 pm on February 2.

25 Superfast trains from to Lingampalli from Feb 4

Train No. 02776: (Lingampalli - Kakinada Town Superfast AC Special)

Departure from source at 7:55 pm and arrival/departure from Secunderabad at 8.40/8.45 pm on February 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29, March 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28  and 31 
Arrival at destination at 07.15 am next day

Train No. 02775 (Kakinada Town - Lingampalli Superfast AC Special train)

Departure from source at 8:10 pm on February 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, and 28, March 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 30

Arrival/departure from Secunderabad at 06.45/06.50 am; arrival at Lingampalli at 7.30 am next day

Cancellation of special trains

Train No. 07258 (Narsapur - Hyderabad)

Special scheduled for departure on February 2, 9, 16 and 23, and March 1 , 8, 15, 22 and 29 

Train No. 07257 (Hyderabad - Vijayawada)

Special scheduled for departure on February 3, 10, 17 and 24, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

Train No. 07148 (Kacheguda - Srikakulam Road)

Special scheduled for departure on February 2,  9, 16  and 23

Train No. 07147 (Srikakulam Road - Kacheguda) 

Special train scheduled for departure on February  3, 10 , 17 and 24

