PT teacher assaults minor boy in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : A shocking incident of sexual assault against a minor boy came to light after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the Alipiri police on Tuesday. The 13-year-old boy was studying Class 8 in a private school in the city.

The physical education teacher (PET) had reportedly sexually assaulted the boy a couple of times. The boy narrated the incident to his parents on Tuesday. Following which, the boy’s parents lodged a complaint with the Alipiri police.