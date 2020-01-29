Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MPs to raise Andhra Pradesh three-capital issue during budget session of Parliament

Pointing out at the 'failed' model of three capitals in South Africa, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev said that even the government there says it is an economic burden.

TDP activists take out a bike rally in protest against the government move to scrap Legislative Council, at One Town in Vijayawada on Tuesday

TDP activists take out a bike rally in protest against the government move to scrap Legislative Council, at One Town in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP MPs made it clear that they will strive against the three-capital plan and take up the issue during the ensuing budget session of Parliament, starting January 31. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday after a discussion with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the strategy to be adopted in the ensuing budget session of Parliament, TDP MPs said they would expose the “undemocratic and anti-constitutional” methods and measures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State. 

"In 2014, after the Sivaramakrishnan Committee submitted its report to the Centre, a political consensus was reached to make Amaravati the capital. Even Jagan (then Opposition Leader) said at that time that the capital should by located centrally and 30,000 acres of land was needed for the same. Today, he arbitrarily decided to shift the capital in the name of decentralisation of development, which was not part of YSRC election manifesto and so it doesn’t have public mandate," Guntur MP Galla Jayadev said. 

Pointing out at the ‘failed’ model of three capitals in South Africa, the MP said even the government there says it is an economic burden. He lambasted the government for not making the reports of the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group public. Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said Jagan sought abolition of the Legislative Council as if it is his family affair. “We will take the matter to the notice of the Centre. The latest decision to scrap the Council is another Tughlaq act,” he said. 

Naidu, taking to Twitter, lashed out at the State government. “Women of Rayalaseema were asking Jagan to set up 30 industries like Kia Motors and question the need of three capitals. But what is the use when the other party is adamant on his stance, even if it is wrong,” Naidu said. Later in the evening, addressing the women from Amaravati,  Naidu asked them to be patient and advised them against taking drastic measures. He said he will continue his fight against the ‘dark’ rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

BJP, JSP leaders to meet agitating Amaravati ryots 

VIJAYAWADA: Alliance partners BJP and Jana Sena on Tuesday decided to extend solidarity with the agitating Amaravati farmers. According to the decision taken in a joint coordination committee meeting here, the leaders of both the parties will meet the agitating farmers, who gave away their lands for the capital.

It was also decided to hold joint agitations against the government’s three-capital plan. After a lengthy discussion on the capital city issue and preparations for the ensuing local body elections, the committee observed that the previous TDP government and present YSRC government were equally responsible for the present crisis in Amaravati.

