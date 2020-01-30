Andhra endowments department divided on guidelines for grant of licences for property lease

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The endowments department on Tuesday issued guidelines, which have the potential to be controversial, to all its officers on the procedures to be followed for grant of licences for leasing immovable properties of the endowments institutions in the State by way of e-tender-cum-sealed tender-cum-public auction for a period of 11 years.

The guidelines issued in the form of a circular have allegedly been formulated without the approval of the minister concerned — Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. Sources in the department told TNIE the guidelines were framed in such a way as to bypass government orders issued in 2003 and amended in 2015.

When contacted, Usha Rani, Principal Secretary (endowments), said the guidelines are existing instructions only. Dr M Padma, Commissioner, endowments department, explained that the conditions and clauses were thoroughly discussed at field and government level involving all the stakeholders. “Legal aspects were also vetted. Main purpose is to ensure temple gets reasonable income. We gave guidelines basing on GOs only. Rules were not amended. Only detailed guidelines were issued for implementation of licence/lease rules already issued under GOs 866 and 426. These guidelines are within the framework of those rules,” she clarified. She also said if there are any issues or complications regarding the guidelines, they are open to take further suggestions.

However, the sources maintained that the guidelines bypassed the GOs. “They amended or inserted new rules under the pretext of guidelines. They should have issued a new GO instead,” the sources observed, pointing at some of the guidelines such as, a vacant site will be handed over to the licensee only after furnishing either an irrevocable bank guarantee for 10 years for a sum equivalent to 25 per cent of the basic value of the site or a cash deposit of 10 per cent of the basic value of the property. Similarly, as per the GOs, e-tender has to be followed only if the transaction exceeds Rs 10 lakhs but the same has now been made mandatory for all transactions, the sources said, adding that the guidelines also make division of properties compulsory contrary to the GOs which say they may be divided based on convenience.

“The GOs also say auction notice must be served in different ways such as by beat of tom-tom in the inhabited area of the gram panchayat in which the property is situated and also by distributing pamphlets besides by publication in the language of the locality in one of the local dailies. The latter option could be ruled out if the competent authority is convinced that it is not viable vis-a-vis the value of the lease. However, in the guidelines, the circular mentions only publication in newspapers,” the sources said, alleging that the guidelines were framed to preclude the possibility of small parties or individuals from participating in tender process or public auction.