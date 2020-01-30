Andhra Pradesh Sub-Inspector faces inquiry for raping girl

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A case of a police Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly raping a girl and another constable reportedly demanding sexual favours from the victim’s mother came to light in Guntur on Wednesday.

According to reports, the girl belonging to Sarada Nagar befriended a man named David Raj but the latter refused to marry her. Angry, the girl filed a complaint at Arundelpet police station in Guntur.

The SI allegedly went to the girl’s house under the pretext of conducting inquiry apparently raped her. After receiving the complaint, the Superintendent of Police (SP) ordered thorough inquiry into the girl’s complaint.

The police said that the girl filed three cases against three persons over the past three years in Arundalpet and Pedakakani police stations. She filed a case at Pedakakani against Revanth, who reportedly married and later left her.

Another case was filed at Arundalpet police station alleging that one Rama Rao who had allegedly assaulted her and deceived her.

Further, when the girl tried to file another case, David Raju he threatened her that he would file a counter case against her under SC/ST atrocity (Prevention) Act. Afraid, the girl approached the police seeking their help.

After being allegedly raped by the Arundalpet SI, she filed a complaint during the Spandana programme here on Monday alleging that SI Balakrishna had allegedly raped her inside her house at

Sarada Nagar on the night of December 31 last year.

Her mother also filed a complaint against the constable who allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 bribe to file a case against David Raju and in addition, reportedly demanded sexual favours from her. However, the former also apparently demanded sexual favours from her daughter too. The girl’s mother rebuked him for his indecent behaviour.

Consequently, the mother-daughter duo filed complaints against both the SI as well as the said constable.

Guntur urban Superintendent of Police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna gave orders to the officials concerned to conduct an inquiry against the SI as well as the constable based on the compliant.

“Action will be taken against the police officers after investigation. Guntur East Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Supraja has been ordered to conduct inquiry and submit a report for further action.”