Angry farmers lock up cotton buyer held hostage for two hours in Andhra Pradesh

30th January 2020

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Angry cotton farmers locked a buyer inside the office room at the agriculture market yard in Pedanandipadu for two hours on Wednesday.

The buyer came to purchase cotton from the farmers according to norms but the cotton farmers demanded that he purchase the entire stock. However, he refrained from doing so. Miffed, the farmers locked him inside the room.

The Rythu Sangham leaders reached the spot after coming to know about the farmers’ agitation and they staged a protest demanding that the buyer purchase the entire produce.

However, the latter did not heed their requests and hence he was locked inside a room for more than two hours.The market yard officers requested the farmers to open the room but they refrained from doing so. Consequently, the police were informed, who then rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors.
Buyer Srinivasa Rao said that he was following the guidelines of Cotton Corporation of India, while purchasing the stock from farmers.

Rythu Sangham leaders Bhirava Srinivasa Rao, Kotha Srinivasa Rao and Adinarayana demanded that minimum support price (MSP) be paid to farmers and their entire stock be purchased by the buyer. They alleged that Srinivasa Rao rejecting the farmers’s pleas in the name of norms but was buying cotton from private individuals.

Meanwhile, MLA Vidadala Rajani conducted a surprise inspection at the Chilakaluripet market yard on Tuesday and directed the officials concerned to issue gate passes to farmers as per the demand of the cotton growers.

