Arrangements for Rangastali’s 40th anniversary

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet Rangastali members are making arrangements to conduct 40th-anniversary celebrations, plays and playlets’ competitions for four days at Bhuvanachandra Auditorium at Narasaraopet in Guntur district from January 30 to February 2.

On the first day, Aravinda Arts from Tadepalli will perform a play titled Jaruguthunna Kadha. On day 2, Gangothri from Pedakakani will perform Kalala Savvadi.

The third day will bear witness to Rathilo Thema performed by Yongmen Theaters of Vijayawada, while on the final day, two plays will be performed by Chaitanya Kala Sravanti of Visakhapatnam in addition to Lady Panja and Rasajhari and Trijudu by a team from Nidubrolu.The event will conclude with a Kuchipudi performance.

Every day, the organisers will give artists an opportunity to perform three plays and playlets each in the auditorium.

Rangastali president Kiralu Venkata Rao, general secretary Sk Mahaboob Subhani said that MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy will inaugurate the celebration.