Home States Andhra Pradesh

Arrangements for Rangastali’s 40th anniversary

Every day,  the organisers will give artists an opportunity to perform three plays and playlets each in the auditorium.

Published: 30th January 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet Rangastali members are making arrangements to conduct 40th-anniversary celebrations, plays and playlets’ competitions for four days at Bhuvanachandra Auditorium at Narasaraopet in Guntur district from January 30 to February 2.

On the first day, Aravinda Arts from Tadepalli will perform a play titled Jaruguthunna Kadha. On day 2, Gangothri from Pedakakani will perform Kalala Savvadi.

The third day will bear witness to Rathilo Thema performed by Yongmen Theaters of Vijayawada, while on the final day, two plays will be performed by  Chaitanya Kala Sravanti of Visakhapatnam in addition to Lady Panja and Rasajhari and Trijudu by a team from Nidubrolu.The event will conclude with a Kuchipudi performance.

Every day,  the organisers will give artists an opportunity to perform three plays and playlets each in the auditorium.

Rangastali president Kiralu Venkata Rao, general secretary Sk Mahaboob Subhani said that MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy will inaugurate the celebration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narasaraopet Rangastali
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp