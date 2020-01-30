Botcha Satyanarayana questions TDP ‘double standard’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has come down heavily on the TDP, which had earlier described the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reports on decentralised development as bogus, for stating that the first report suggested against making Vizag the executive capital.

The minister flayed TDP, Jana Sena and a section of media for saying Visakhapatnam is not safe as capital city as it is prone to natural disasters. “Are there any problems with Mumbai and Chennai being capital cities to their respective States?” he sought to know. He said unlike Naidu, the YSRC government had taken the decision only after analysing the GN Rao Committee and BCG reports. Naidu had ignored the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, he pointed out.